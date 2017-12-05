Minnesota Governor Mark Dayton Declares Himself Cancer Free

Minnesota Governor Mark Dayton says he is cancer-free.

Governor Dayton made the announcement yesterday while urging Minnesotans to get screened for cancer if they have risk factors or a family history of the disease.

Minnesota Public Radio News says 70-year-old Dayton credits his own early diagnosis with helping him beat cancer. Dayton announced his prostate cancer diagnosis in January and later underwent surgery to remove his prostate.

Dayton has proclaimed this “Cancer Screen Week” in Minnesota. He says early detection is “just crucial” and that his cancer was caught before it could spread to other organs.