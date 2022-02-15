Minnesota Governor Hosts Roundtable Discussion on Public Safety Measures and Funding Proposal

Click to print (Opens in new window)

Minnesota Governor Tim Walz will be holding a roundtable discussion at noon today. The main topic is the public safety measures in the state and subsequent funding proposals.

Those in attendance will include the governor himself, Lieutenant Governor Peggy Flanagan, Minnesota Department of Public Safety Commissioner John Harrington, and city and school leaders. First responders will also be at the roundtable, lending their opinion on public safety needs.

Community leaders will have the opportunity to voice their concerns about public safety on the streets and in their schools.

This roundtable discussion follows a meeting that Minneapolis school leaders attended following in the wake of increased gun violence.

The discussion is part of the “Move Minnesota Forward” Plan under the Walz-Flanagan Administration. As stated by the governor, the Move Minnesota Forward agenda includes overcoming unprecedented challenges and to make historic investments in education, the Minnesota economy, public safety, and improving the lives of Minnesotans in general.

