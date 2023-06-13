Minnesota Fishing Challenge Fundraiser Breaks Record for 6th Straight Year
The 15th annual Minnesota Fishing Challenge fundraiser was held on June 3 at Cragun’s Resort on Gull Lake. Over 100 angling teams participated to raise funds for Minnesota Adult & Teen Challenge, a program for assisting individuals with drug and alcohol addictions by addressing their physical, emotional, and spiritual needs.
There were professional anglers like Ron Schara and Al Lindor at the event as well as everyday father-son and mother-daughter teams, all competing to not only catch the biggest fish, but to raise the most money as well. In addition to the fishing, there was food, prizes, and singing, all paid for or donated by sponsors to ensure money raised goes directly to funding Minnesota Adult & Teen Challenge.
This year, the tournament raised $558,000, breaking last year’s record of $528,000. It marks the sixth time in a row they have broken their own record. Over the past 15 years, the Minnesota Fishing Challenge has raised over $4.5 million.
