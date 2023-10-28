Lakeland PBS

Minnesota Father Charged With Manslaughter After 4-Year-Old Son Shoots 2-Year-Old Brother

Nathan DatresOct. 27 2023

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today.

By — Nathan Datres

Related Posts

Ex-Minneapolis Officer Unrepentant As He Gets Nearly 5 Years in George Floyd Killing

3 Arrested in Aitkin Co. on Drug Charges After 2-Year-Old is Exposed to Controlled Substance

Husband of Woman Found Dead on Road Near Fort Ripley Charged with Murder

Prosecutors Urge MN Supreme Court to Reject Appeal by Ex-Officer in George Floyd’s Murder

Get the free PBS App

roku
Apple TV
FireTV
AndroidTV
Google Play Store
Apple Store

Contact Us

Directions
Submit an Event
Submit a Video or Photo
Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.

About Us

Lakeland PBS understands the media that people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our online presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Lakeland PBS is where you want to be!

108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2023 Lakeland PBS. All Right Reserved.