Minnesota Enforcing Violations of COVID-19 Guidelines at Bars and Restaurants

Health officials say they are enforcing violations of the state’s COVID-19 guidelines at bars and restaurants.

Since Monday, state investigators have received complaints ranging from staff not wearing masks and not enough social distancing to having too many people at a site. Health Commissioner Jan Malcolm said health officials continue to hope that bars, restaurants, and other indoor social spaces get the message.

Malcolm says most bar and restaurant owners who’ve been flagged have responded positively, but she did say that establishments that don’t comply are subject to cease-and-desist orders.

