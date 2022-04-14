Lakeland PBS

Minnesota DPS Introduces New Assistant Commissioner

Mary BalstadApr. 14 2022

Thomas Smith is the newest Minnesota Department of Public Safety Assistant Commissioner of Law Enforcement. Commissioner John Harrington announced this development today. Smith succeeds Brooke Hodges. He began his new duties on April 13.

In this new role, Smith will be responsible for alcohol and gambling enforcement, Bureau of Criminal Apprehension and the Minnesota State Patrol.

With 39 years of law enforcement experience, Smith’s resume shows his knowledge of the field. He served in the St. Paul Police Department, with his last six years being the chief of police. Starting in 2016, Smith worked with the FBI Law Enforcement Executive Development Association. This job entailed delivering police training on community relationship building, bias in policing and leadership and 21st Century policing principles throughout the country. He currently works as the Statewide Director of Training for the Bureau of Criminal Apprehension.

Commissioner Harrington says about Smith’s appointment, “He has a history of building relationships between the community and police, which is critically important, now more than ever.”

Smith’s educational background in law enforcement includes graduating from the FBI National Academy and the FBI National Executive Institute. He received a bachelor’s in Public Relations from Metropolitan State University. Later, he got his master’s degree in Leadership and Education from the University of St. Thomas. He also actively served on community boards. As part of the African American Leadership Council in Saint Paul, Smith is an active member.

By — Mary Balstad

