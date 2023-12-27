Lakeland PBS

Minnesota DNR Officers Prepared To Enforce New Garbage Law

Miles WalkerDec. 26 2023

There’s a new law in Minnesota prohibiting anyone from leaving garbage on or under the ice of rivers and lakes.

Effective as of July first this year, Minnesota Department of Natural Resources conservation officers are now being encouraged to enforce the new anti-littering efforts as part of the Keep It Clean bill.

While Conservation Officers will enforce it, they’re more concerned with raising awareness.

One of the ways Matt intends to educate the community is by breaking down alternative methods people can utilize for waste removal as opposed to damaging the environment.

The new law is positively impacting residents, as now those living river or lakeside won’t have their scenic backyards resembling trash disposals.

However the biggest beneficiary is the wildlife, as sewage dumps in Minnesota waters are now a thing of the past.

Anyone with questions regarding the new law can find ask a Minnesota D.N.R. conservation officer or visit the Keep it Clean’s website at http://keepitcleanmn.org

 

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today.

By — Miles Walker

Related Posts

MN Program to Provide Free School Meals for All Kids is Costing the State More Than Expected

Names of Pilot, Passenger on Plane That Went Through Upper Red Lake Ice Released

MN Panel Chooses New State Flag Featuring North Star to Replace Old Flag Seen as Racist

Long-Delayed MN Copper-Nickel Mining Project Wins a Round in Court After Several Setbacks

Get the free PBS App

roku
Apple TV
FireTV
AndroidTV
Google Play Store
Apple Store

Contact Us

Directions
Submit an Event
Submit a Video or Photo
Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.

About Us

Lakeland PBS understands the media that people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our online presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Lakeland PBS is where you want to be!

108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2023 Lakeland PBS. All Right Reserved.