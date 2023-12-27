Minnesota DNR Officers Prepared To Enforce New Garbage Law

Click to print (Opens in new window)

There’s a new law in Minnesota prohibiting anyone from leaving garbage on or under the ice of rivers and lakes.

Effective as of July first this year, Minnesota Department of Natural Resources conservation officers are now being encouraged to enforce the new anti-littering efforts as part of the Keep It Clean bill.

While Conservation Officers will enforce it, they’re more concerned with raising awareness.

One of the ways Matt intends to educate the community is by breaking down alternative methods people can utilize for waste removal as opposed to damaging the environment.

The new law is positively impacting residents, as now those living river or lakeside won’t have their scenic backyards resembling trash disposals.

However the biggest beneficiary is the wildlife, as sewage dumps in Minnesota waters are now a thing of the past.

Anyone with questions regarding the new law can find ask a Minnesota D.N.R. conservation officer or visit the Keep it Clean’s website at http://keepitcleanmn.org

