Here are the latest facts and numbers for the state of Minnesota for Tuesday May 12th:

Total approximate number of completed tests: 120,834

Total positive: 12,494

Deaths: 614

Deaths among cases that resided in long-term care or assisted living facilities: 501

Total cases requiring hospitalization: 1,799

