Minnesota Court Of Appeals To Hear Oral Arguments In Brainerd

Rachel Johnson
Sep. 28 2018
A three-judge panel of the Minnesota Court of Appeals will hear oral arguments on several cases in Brainerd on Thursday, October 4.

The oral arguments are open to the public and will be held at the Crow Wing County Judicial Center in downtown Brainerd beginning at 9:30 a.m.

The Court of Appeals routinely hears oral arguments in communities across Minnesota to ensure access to justice across the state.

For more information about the Minnesota Court of Appeals, including a list of oral arguments that the court will hear during their time in Brainerd, visit www.mncourts.gov.

