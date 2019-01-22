Minnesota Court Of Appeals Rejects Tenure Challenge Again

The state Supreme Court last year told the appeals court to reconsider its earlier ruling in light of a fresh high court ruling in a desegregation lawsuit that expanded the ability of courts to intervene if students are deprived of their right to an adequate education.

But the Court of Appeals on Monday stood by its decision that the tenure lawsuit should be dismissed. A three-judge panel concluded that even in light of the Supreme Court ruling, the lawsuit still failed to establish that tenure and seniority-based layoff protections for teachers violate students’ rights.