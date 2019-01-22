Lakeland PBS
Minnesota Court Of Appeals Rejects Tenure Challenge Again

Shirelle Moore
Jan. 22 2019
ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — The Minnesota Court of Appeals has once again rejected a lawsuit alleging that teacher tenure and seniority rights in public schools saddle students of color with ineffective teachers and violate students’ rights to an adequate education.

The state Supreme Court last year told the appeals court to reconsider its earlier ruling in light of a fresh high court ruling in a desegregation lawsuit that expanded the ability of courts to intervene if students are deprived of their right to an adequate education.

But the Court of Appeals on Monday stood by its decision that the tenure lawsuit should be dismissed. A three-judge panel concluded that even in light of the Supreme Court ruling, the lawsuit still failed to establish that tenure and seniority-based layoff protections for teachers violate students’ rights.

Shirelle Moore
Contact the Author Shirelle Moore
smoore@lptv.org

