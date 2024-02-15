Lakeland PBS

Minnesota Company and Employee Cited for Reckless Driving in Alaska Crash that Killed 3 Sled Dogs

Lakeland News — Feb. 15 2024

By MARK THIESSEN Associated Press

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) — Both a Minnesota man testing a snowmobile for his employer in the Alaska backcountry and the company have been cited for reckless driving after the machine slammed into a sled dog team on a training run in December, killing three dogs.

The State of Alaska charged Erik Johnson, of Roseau, Minnesota, and Minnesota-based Polaris Inc. on Feb. 8 with the misdemeanor in the crash near the interior Alaska community of Cantwell, located about 210 miles (338 kilometers) north of Anchorage.

Polaris believes its employee was operating safely at the time, company spokesperson Jess Rogers said in an email. The company is “deeply sorry about this unfortunate accident, and we express our sympathy to all involved.”

An email sent to Johnson was not immediately returned, nor was a message left on a cellphone believed to be Johnson’s.

A spokesperson for the Alaska attorney general’s office said in an email that Polaris was also cited since state law “contemplates legal accountability” when employees act within the scope of their employment on the company’s behalf.

Musher Mike Parker was training dogs on Dec. 11 along the Denali Highway, which is not maintained in the winter.

According to an affidavit from Alaska State Trooper Noah Belt, Parker was traveling westbound on the highway when he saw a group of snowmobiles coming at him. He said he began using his 1,000-lumen headlamp to make himself known.

One snowmobile passed him and flashed his lights at Parker. The second machine slammed into the front of Parker’s team, killing two dogs instantly and critically injuring two others. One of those later died.

The trooper interviewed Johnson, who said it was dark and blowing snow, which limited his visibility.

He said that shortly before the dog team was struck, he saw a faint light while traveling up to 50 mph (80 kph) but didn’t know what it was.

No court date has been set.

Last November, a snowmobile struck a sled dog team on a training run on the same highway. The team belonged to five-time Iditarod Trail Sled Dog Race champion Dallas Seavey, but he was not running the team at the time. Two dogs were killed in the accident, and seven others were injured. The driver was cited for negligent driving.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today.

By — Lakeland News

Related Posts

Roseau Girls’ Hockey Upsets Moorhead to Take Section 8AA Title

Fort Ripley Man Pleads Guilty to Criminal Vehicular Homicide in Connection with Wife’s Death

Merrifield Man Pleads Not Guilty to 2022 Murder of Daughter’s Boyfriend

Hockey Day Minnesota 2024 in Warroad: Highlights, Postgame Interviews, and More

Get the free PBS App

roku
Apple TV
FireTV
AndroidTV
Google Play Store
Apple Store

Contact Us

Directions
Submit an Event
Submit a Video or Photo
Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.

About Us

Lakeland PBS understands the media that people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our online presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Lakeland PBS is where you want to be!

108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2024 Lakeland PBS. All Right Reserved.