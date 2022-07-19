Lakeland PBS

Minnesota City of Morris Disbanding Police Department

Lakeland News — Jul. 19 2022

MORRIS, Minn. (AP) — Local leaders in one western Minnesota city have voted to disband the police department, which has dwindled to just two officers, including the chief.

The City of Morris, like other communities across the country, is dealing with changing attitudes about policing and challenges in recruiting and retaining officers. Morris, with a population of about 5,200 residents, has budgeted for eight full-time officers and an administrative specialist.

The Morris City Council plans to sign a contract for law enforcement services with the Stevens County Sheriff’s Office and shut down a police department that has been around for more than 140 years.

By — Lakeland News

