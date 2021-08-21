Lakeland PBS

Minnesota Asks Federal Court to Block Line 3 Tribal Lawsuit

Lakeland News — Aug. 20 2021

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Minnesota has gone to federal court to block a lawsuit over Enbridge Energy’s Line 3 oil pipeline project from proceeding in tribal court.

The unique case names Manoomin as the lead plaintiff. Manoomin is the Ojibwe word for wild rice. Wild rice is sacred in Ojibwe culture.

The lawsuit in White Earth tribal court is the first “rights of nature” enforcement case brought in a U.S. tribal court. The Star Tribune reports the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources filed for an injunction in U.S. District Court on Thursday to quash the wild rice lawsuit, saying the tribal court doesn’t have jurisdiction to hear the case.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today.

By — Lakeland News

Related Posts

1,708 New COVID-19 Cases, 10 Deaths Reported Friday in MN

Line 3 Protestors in Duluth Temporarily Shut Down Lift Bridge

Judge Promises Quick Ruling on Guns at Minnesota State Fair

1,355 New COVID-19 Cases, 8 Deaths Reported Thursday in Minnesota

Get the free PBS Video App

roku
Apple TV
FireTV
AndroidTV
Google Play Store
Apple Store

Contact Us

Directions
Submit an Event
Submit a Video or Photo
Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.

About Us

Lakeland PBS understands the media that people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our online presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Lakeland PBS is where you want to be!

108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2021 Lakeland PBS. All Right Reserved.