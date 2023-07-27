Lakeland PBS

Minnesota Agencies Partner to Expand $10 Billion Outdoor Recreation Industry

Mary BalstadJul. 26 2023

Four Minnesota agencies have announced a partnership to expand the state’s $10 billion outdoor recreation industry.

The Department of Employment and Economic Development (DEED), Explore Minnesota Tourism, Department of Natural Resources (DNR), and Iron Range Resources and Rehabilitation (IRRR) make up the Outdoor Recreation Industry Partnership. The four agencies say they will use their respective management skills to connect individuals and communities to outdoor recreation resources, build coalitions and highlight benefits of outdoor recreation.

The partnership also highlights the benefits of Minnesota’s outdoor recreation and what it brings to areas of the state. These benefits can include attracting workers, investing income and manufacturing facilities.

A main goal of the partnership is to bring Minnesota into the top 10 in the nation for outdoor recreation GDP. Currently, the state sits at 15th, with an approximate $9.9 billion in gross domestic product for outdoor recreation.

