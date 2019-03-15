Milwaukee Police Asking For Help In Locating Missing Girl

The Milwaukee Police Department is asking for the public’s help in finding Noelani Robinson, 2, of Milwaukee.

Noelani was abducted by her father Monday afternoon. Her father has since been taken into custody but efforts to locate Noelani have been been unsuccessful. Investigators have reason to believe she may be in Minnesota with someone who is safeguarding her.

There is no indication that Noelani is in physical danger but authorities need to find her to ensure that she is safe.

Milwaukee PD is asking hotels, casinos, housing managers, restaurants and retailers to keep an eye out for her and call authorities if you see her or think you have seen her since Monday, March 11. Anyone with information is asked to call the Milwaukee PD at 414-935-7302, 414-935-7360 or dial 911.