Lakeland PBS
LPTV NEWS

Milwaukee Police Asking For Help In Locating Missing Girl

Mar. 15 2019

Noelani Robinson

The Milwaukee Police Department is asking for the public’s help in finding Noelani Robinson, 2, of Milwaukee.

Noelani was abducted by her father Monday afternoon. Her father has since been taken into custody but efforts to locate Noelani have been been unsuccessful. Investigators have reason to believe she may be in Minnesota with someone who is safeguarding her.

There is no indication that Noelani is in physical danger but authorities need to find her to ensure that she is safe.

Milwaukee PD is asking hotels, casinos, housing managers, restaurants and retailers to keep an eye out for her and call authorities if you see her or think you have seen her since Monday, March 11. Anyone with information is asked to call the Milwaukee PD at 414-935-7302, 414-935-7360 or dial 911.

Shirelle Moore

Contact the Author

Shirelle Moore — smoore@lptv.org

Related Posts

Better Business Bureau Offers Tips For Dealing With Flooding & Mold Issues

Minnesota Budget Forecast Show Smaller $1 Billion Surplus

Gov. Walz Announces 2-Year Budget Plan For Minnesota

Walleye

Anglers Can Keep Some Mille Lacs Walleye This Year

What do you think?

Latest Story

Essentia Health Offering New High-Risk Breast Program

Essentia-St. Joseph’s Medical Center is offering a new program aimed at catching individuals early that are considered high-risk for developing
Posted on Mar. 15 2019

Latest Stories

Essentia Health Offering New High-Risk Breast Program

Posted on Mar. 15 2019

Historic Snowfall, Heavy Rain, Ice Plugging Causes Flooding On Area Roadways

Posted on Mar. 15 2019

Crow Wing County Sheriff's Office Responds To Standoff In Pequot Lakes

Posted on Mar. 15 2019

Pequot Lakes Boys Basketball Falls To Esko In Section 7AA Championship

Posted on Mar. 15 2019

Deadline To Remove Fish Houses From Area Lakes Approaching

Posted on Mar. 15 2019

Connect with Us

Watch Live News Casts

Contact Us

Directions
Submit an Event
Submit a Video or Photo
Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.

About Us

Lakeland PBS understands that the media people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our online presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Lakeland PBS is where you want to be!

108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2019 Lakeland PBS. All Right Reserved.

Show your support for Lakeland PBS

Donate