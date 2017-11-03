DONATE

LPTV NEWS

Mille Lacs Winter Anglers Allowed One Walleye

Josh Peterson
Nov. 3 2017
Leave a Comment

Mille Lacs Lake walleye fishing will open on Friday, Dec. 1 with no bait restrictions and a limit of one walleye 20-22 inches or one longer than 28 inches.

“We’re glad results of fall population survey show Mille Lacs anglers will be able to keep some walleye during the winter walleye season,” said Don Pereira, fisheries section chief for the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources. “We know this is important to resorts and businesses because the ice fishing season contributes a lot to the local economy.”

The DNR and members of the Mille Lacs Fisheries Advisory Committee did discuss setting the large fish limit at 26 inches. But feedback suggested that keeping those fish in the lake was preferred because the possibility of catching walleye 26 to 28 inches makes Mille Lacs an attractive destination. There also was concern that a 26-inch limit could result in a higher harvest level that would count against the 2018 allocation.

Josh Peterson
Contact the Author Josh Peterson
jpeterson@lptv.org

Related Posts

Grand Rapids Celebrates Governor’s Deer Hunting Opener

DNR Requires Mandatory CWD Testing During First Days Of Deer Hunting

DNR Revamps Web Page Dedicated To Chronic Wasting Disease

Lake Bemidji State Park Will Remain Open During November Deer Hunt

What do you think?

Recent Comments on Lakeland Public Television (LPTV)

Dawnetta Royce Chase said

Being homeless since April 1, 2016, and a Leech Lake member, I would like to be... Read More

Dawnetta Royce Chase said

How does this ease homelessness. The tenants being removed will be homeless now... Read More

Dennis Weimann said

As the story points out BSU officials decide who can televise their games. Altho... Read More

Gary W midge said

I have to chuckle because a "DONATE" box has appeared below the text box I am us... Read More

Latest Story

In Focus: Local Artist Beads With Crystals

The first Friday of each month is known as Art Friday in Bemidji. That means a new featured artist at “Gallery North.” Bemidji artist
Posted on Nov. 4 2017

Latest Stories

In Focus: Local Artist Beads With Crystals

Posted on Nov. 4 2017

Eelpout Festival Will Stay In Walker

Posted on Nov. 3 2017

Former Fergus Falls Teacher Sentenced For Child Pornography

Posted on Nov. 3 2017

Essentia Health Responds After Grace Unit Transitions From Involuntary To Voluntary

Posted on Nov. 3 2017

Investigators Discover Rifle in Terry Brisk Homicide Case

Posted on Nov. 3 2017

About

Lakeland Public Television understands that the media people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our on-line presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Any viewer posts or comments you make online could be used in our broadcasts.

LPTV is where you want to be!

Contact Us

Locations
Submitting a PSA / Announcement
Submitting a Calendar Event
Submitting a Video or Photo
A Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.
108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2013-2017 Lakeland Public Television. All Right Reserved.

Select an option

Monthly Contribution

Your sustaining contribution is automatically drawn from your account each month.

One-Time Contribution

Your one-time contribution is good for a full year of membership benefits.