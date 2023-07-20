Lakeland PBS

Mille Lacs Co. Courthouse Evacuated After Bomb Threat

Lakeland News — Jul. 20 2023

The Mille Lacs County Courthouse in Milaca was evacuated Tuesday afternoon after a bomb threat was phoned in to 911. Sheriff’s Office staff also evacuated the public and employees from the Justice Center and the Community and Veterans Services Building.

Sheriff’s Office officials did a visual clearing of the building and did not locate anything suspicious. Four explosives detection canines responded from Hennepin County, and the buildings were searched and cleared by the canine teams.

Members of the Crow Wing County Sheriff’s Office Bomb Squad were also in the area on standby in the event a device was located.

The incident remains under investigation. If you have information related to this incident, please contact Investigator Wolf with the Mille Lacs County Sheriff’s Office at 320-983-8447.

