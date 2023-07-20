Mille Lacs Co. Courthouse Evacuated After Bomb Threat

Click to print (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

The Mille Lacs County Courthouse in Milaca was evacuated Tuesday afternoon after a bomb threat was phoned in to 911. Sheriff’s Office staff also evacuated the public and employees from the Justice Center and the Community and Veterans Services Building.

Sheriff’s Office officials did a visual clearing of the building and did not locate anything suspicious. Four explosives detection canines responded from Hennepin County, and the buildings were searched and cleared by the canine teams.

Members of the Crow Wing County Sheriff’s Office Bomb Squad were also in the area on standby in the event a device was located.

The incident remains under investigation. If you have information related to this incident, please contact Investigator Wolf with the Mille Lacs County Sheriff’s Office at 320-983-8447.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today. Donate Today