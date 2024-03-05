Mille Lacs Band Plans to Build Cannabis Cultivation Facility in Onamia
A company owned by the Mille Lacs Band of Ojibwe has announced plans to build a 50,000-square-foot cannabis cultivation facility in Onamia.
According to a press release, Mille Lacs Corporate Ventures has already started construction and expects the facility to be completed this fall. The facility will be located directly behind the Grand Casino Mille Lacs, and according to the release from MLCV, profits generated will be reinvested into the Mille Lacs Band of Ojibwe to support essential government programs and services for its members.
MLVC says for now it will stick with the growing and manufacturing side of the cannabis industry, but they are exploring adding retail options in the future.
