Mid-Minnesota Women’s Center To Host “Luminating Life” Fundraiser

Rachel Johnson
Sep. 17 2018
An organization in Brainerd is hosting a fundraiser coming up in October to raise money for the services they provide in helping victims of domestic violence.

The Mid-Minnesota Women’s Center was established in 1978 and provides a 24-hour intake to emergency shelter for individuals experiencing domestic violence. In addition to physical safety, the shelter provides personal advocacy, information, support groups, and legal advocacy for domestic violence victims and their families.

“We believe that everyone deserves to live a life free of domestic violence which is why it’s important to support the efforts of the advocates here at the shelter. Approximately one in four women and one in seven men experience intimate-partner violence in their lifetime,” said Shannon Wussow, Executive Director at the Mid-Minnesota Women’s Shelter. “So what that means here is last quarter we provided services to 904 individuals at our shelter alone.”

The Women’s Center is hosting a fundraiser on October 11 at the Northern Pacific Center to support their programs. There will be food, drinks, a silent auction and additional activities. The event is open to the public and tickets are $50.

“We have 175 tickets that we we’ll be selling and that will be the cap and our presenter, our speaker for the evening is Miss United States Alyssa DelTorre so we’re super excited about that,” explained Vicki Flor, Shelter Manager at the Mid-Minnesota Women’s Center.

For more information on the Mid-Minnesota Women’s Center or to purchase tickets for the event, visit their website at www.womenscenteronline.org.

