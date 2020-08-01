Mid-Minnesota Women’s Center Honors Volunteer

Click to print (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

The Mid-Minnesota Women’s Center is honoring one of their volunteers this week for all of her contributions to the community.

Tammy Ebertowski was inspired to give back to the women’s shelter because of the support her family received from them when she was younger. Ebertowski volunteers her time planning multiple events throughout the year for the shelter to help support families in the area.

The Brainerd City Council has also recognized Ebertowski as Community Member of the Month for July.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today. Donate Today