Mid-Minnesota Women’s Center Honors Volunteer

Chantelle Calhoun — Jul. 31 2020

The Mid-Minnesota Women’s Center is honoring one of their volunteers this week for all of her contributions to the community.

Tammy Ebertowski was inspired to give back to the women’s shelter because of the support her family received from them when she was younger. Ebertowski volunteers her time planning multiple events throughout the year for the shelter to help support families in the area.

The Brainerd City Council has also recognized Ebertowski as Community Member of the Month for July.

