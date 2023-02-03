Mid Minnesota Federal Credit Union in Baxter Promotes 2 Employees to VP Positions
Mid Minnesota Federal Credit Union in Baxter has recently promoted two of their employees to senior management roles. Tiffany Hirschey-Tuma, now vice president of operations, and Nate Olson, now vice president of sales and service, will aid in strategic discussions and decisions that are in the best interest of members and front line staff.
Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today.