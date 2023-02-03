Mid Minnesota Federal Credit Union in Baxter Promotes 2 Employees to VP Positions

Click to print (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Mid Minnesota Federal Credit Union in Baxter has recently promoted two of their employees to senior management roles. Tiffany Hirschey-Tuma, now vice president of operations, and Nate Olson, now vice president of sales and service, will aid in strategic discussions and decisions that are in the best interest of members and front line staff.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today. Donate Today