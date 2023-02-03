Lakeland PBS

Mid Minnesota Federal Credit Union in Baxter Promotes 2 Employees to VP Positions

Hanky HazeltonFeb. 3 2023

Mid Minnesota Federal Credit Union in Baxter has recently promoted two of their employees to senior management roles. Tiffany Hirschey-Tuma, now vice president of operations, and Nate Olson, now vice president of sales and service, will aid in strategic discussions and decisions that are in the best interest of members and front line staff.

