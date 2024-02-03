Lakeland PBS

Merrifield Man Pleads Not Guilty to 2022 Murder of Daughter’s Boyfriend

Lakeland News — Feb. 2 2024

Michael Laflex (Credit: Crow Wing County Sheriff’s Office)

A Merrifield man accused of murdering his daughter’s boyfriend has pleaded not guilty to two murder charges.

46-year-old Michael Laflex is charged with one count of premeditated murder in the first degree and one count of second-degree murder with intent but not premeditated. He pleaded not guilty to those charges on Tuesday in Crow Wing County Court.

Court documents allege Laflex killed his daughter’s boyfriend Bryce Brogle in Oct. 2022 because he thought Brogle was abusing Laflex’s daughter.

Laflex is accused of shooting and killing Brogle at a storage locker east of Breezy Point on Oct. 26, 2022 and then burying Brogle’s body on public land in Crow Wing County. Brogle’s buried body was located on Oct. 30, 2022.

The next court hearing for Laflex is scheduled for Mar. 22.

By — Lakeland News

