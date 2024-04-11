Merrifield Man Found Guilty of 1st-Degree Murder

A Crow Wing County jury has found a Merrifield man guilty of premeditated first-degree murder.

46-year-old Michael LaFlex had pleaded innocent on the charge in connection with the October 2022 death of 23-year-old Bryce Brogle, his daughter’s boyfriend. LaFlex testified during the trial in his own defense.

The jury returned its verdict yesterday afternoon and convicted LaFlex of shooting Brogle in the back of the head from a distance and then burying his body in a grave that he had dug in Crow Wing County.

Sentencing for LaFlex is slated for June 10.