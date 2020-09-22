Menahga Teen Dies of Gunshot Wound
A 17-year-old teenage boy was killed on Friday in rural Menahga by a gunshot wound.
At about 9:30 PM, the Becker County Sheriff’s Office received a 911 call of a juvenile who had suffered a gunshot wound. When emergency personnel arrived at the scene, he was pronounced dead. The teenager has been identified as Michael Robert Erickson of Menahga.
This case is currently under investigation.
