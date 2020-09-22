Lakeland PBS

Menahga Teen Dies of Gunshot Wound

Lakeland News — Sep. 22 2020

A 17-year-old teenage boy was killed on Friday in rural Menahga by a gunshot wound.

At about 9:30 PM, the Becker County Sheriff’s Office received a 911 call of a juvenile who had suffered a gunshot wound. When emergency personnel arrived at the scene, he was pronounced dead. The teenager has been identified as Michael Robert Erickson of Menahga.

This case is currently under investigation.

Lakeland News is member supported content.

Lakeland News

By — Lakeland News

