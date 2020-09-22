Menahga Teen Dies of Gunshot Wound

Click to print (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

A 17-year-old teenage boy was killed on Friday in rural Menahga by a gunshot wound.

At about 9:30 PM, the Becker County Sheriff’s Office received a 911 call of a juvenile who had suffered a gunshot wound. When emergency personnel arrived at the scene, he was pronounced dead. The teenager has been identified as Michael Robert Erickson of Menahga.

This case is currently under investigation.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today. Donate Today