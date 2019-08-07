Lakeland PBS
Menahga Glad to Still Have Blueberry Pines After Clubhouse Fire

Aug. 7 2019

In January, Blueberry Pines Golf Course in Menahga suffered a tragedy when fire investigators believe a propane tank set the clubhouse and dining area on fire. The beautiful wooden building would be completely destroyed. 

In its place sits a temporary trailer. It’s a reminder of the heartbreak its members felt as they watched their clubhouse burn. But the course was undamaged in the fire, and its members were glad to know things would be up and running this summer. 

While dining and merchandise sales are obviously down, golfing revenue has remained steady and memberships even increased from last year, even though people didn’t know the situation for the summer until just before the season. 

Talk to any of its members, and you’ll hear that the best part of the course is the camaraderie and friendships that they’ve formed and are keeping together despite the circumstances.

The future of a new clubhouse is still unknown. The course’s owners are looking to sell the Blueberry Pines, where a new owner is expected to make that decision.

AJ Feldman

AJ Feldman — afeldman@lptv.org

