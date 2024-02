Click to print (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

On Monday, Menahga went on to beat Pillager 76-30. The team, ranked 19th in Class AA, has now won 22 straight games since losing their first game of the season, and this win also secured them the Park Region Conference Title.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today. Donate Today