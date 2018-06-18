Men Involved In Hay Lake Boating Incident Identified

The two men involved in a boating incident last week on Hay Lake have been identified. The man who lost his life has been identified as 69 year-old Ronald Reinhart of Canton, GA and the boat operator has been identified as 67-year-old James Bifulk of Maplewood.

Cass County Sheriff Tom Birch reports the body of Reinhart was recovered from Hay Lake last Wednesday at around 4:20 in the afternoon.

Police first received word that two people had been thrown from a boat on Hay Lake around 1:30 last Tuesday afternoon. First responders and deputies arrived and located Bifulk, who had been operating the boat. Bifulk was transported to shore and treated at the scene for minor injuries.

Lakes Area Dive Team and the Crow Wing County Sheriff’s Office assisted at the scene.