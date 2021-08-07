Lakeland PBS

Memorial Ride for Kaldyn’s Legacy to Set Out from Laporte

Destiny Wiggins — Aug. 6 2021

Kaldyn Eichberg was diagnosed with stage 3 brain cancer in May of 2015. After undergoing seven brain surgeries, MRIs, radiation, and much more, Kaldyn passed away two years later on May 22.

As a way to remember his legacy and help other families and children who are experiencing the same thing Kaldyn went through, a memorial ride is now an annual event his family participates in.

The memorial ride will start at the Wood Shed in Laporte on Sunday, August 8 with registration beginning at 10 AM. Registration is $25 per vehicle, and the ride will go through Akeley, Nevis, and will end in Laporte.

Nick Wood, owner of The Wood Shed, says that he is proud to be able to give back to an important cause and has donated the food that will be served after the memorial ride.

