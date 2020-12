Click to print (Opens in new window)

Minnesota Diversified Industries (MDI) is adding a polypropylene extruder to its Grand Rapids facility. The new extruder will create sheets that can be converted into boxes, trays, and totes for customers. The $2.9 million investment will also provide job opportunities for community residents.

