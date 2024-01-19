Lakeland PBS

MDH to Hold Hearing on Closure of Essentia Fosston Labor & Delivery Services Unit

Lakeland News — Jan. 18 2024

The Minnesota Department of Health (MDH) will hold a public hearing later this month on Essentia Health-Fosston’s closure of its labor and delivery services unit.

According to the submission filed by Essentia Health, labor and delivery services have been diverted to St. Mary’s Regional Health Center, an Essentia facility in Detroit Lakes. Essentia Health-Fosston will continue to provide prenatal and postpartum obstetrics services.

The hearing will be hosted by MDH’s Health Regulation Division to provide a forum for the greater Fosston community to discuss the change in services. It is scheduled for Jan. 30 at 6 p.m. Those interested in participating can join the public hearing via the Microsoft Teams event: Essentia Health-Fosston Relocation of Services Public Hearing or by calling 651-395-7448 and using the access code 410 817 281#.

In June 2021, the Minnesota Legislature passed legislation requiring a public notice and a public hearing before closure of a hospital or hospital campus, relocation of services, or cessation in offering certain services.

