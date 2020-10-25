Masterpiece: Roadkill

November 1 at 8 pm — Tune in or stream with the PBS app and online at video.lptv.org.

Roadkill is about Peter Laurence (Hugh Laurie), a self-made forceful and charismatic politician. Peter’s public and private life seems to be falling apart – or rather is being picked apart by his enemies. As the personal revelations spiral, he is shamelessly untroubled by guilt or remorse, expertly walking a high wire between glory and catastrophe as he seeks to further his own agenda while others plot to bring him down. However, events show just how hard it is, for both an individual and a country, to leave the past behind. With enemies so close to home, can Peter Laurence ever out-run his own secrets to win the ultimate prize?