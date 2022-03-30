Martin Sisters From Park Rapids Heading To Masters To Compete In National Drive, Chip, And Putt Event

Click to print (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

This weekend, Natalie and Isabella Martin of Park Rapids will head down to Augusta, Georgia and compete in the National Drive, Chip, and Putt competition held at Augusta National Golf Club on Sunday, April 3rd.

Natalie will represent the Upper Midwest region after she took first place in the girls 10-11 age division in the Regional Qualifying Round at Parker, Colorado back in September. Isabella placed second in the girls 7-9 age division and will be an alternate at Augusta.

Despite snow still being on the ground at many local golf courses, both Natalie and Isabella have been able to spend a lot of time training at home with their indoor golf simulator that has been up-and-running at the Martin’s household for about two years.

Both Natalie and Isabella have been playing golf since they were three years old and are highly competitive. However, throughout their young golfing careers, both have been equally supportive of one another and cheer each other on when out on the links, or at-home on the golf simulator.