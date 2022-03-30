Lakeland PBS

Martin Sisters From Park Rapids Heading To Masters To Compete In National Drive, Chip, And Putt Event

Chaz MootzMar. 30 2022

This weekend, Natalie and Isabella Martin of Park Rapids will head down to Augusta, Georgia and compete in the National Drive, Chip, and Putt competition held at Augusta National Golf Club on Sunday, April 3rd.

Natalie will represent the Upper Midwest region after she took first place in the girls 10-11 age division in the Regional Qualifying Round at Parker, Colorado back in September. Isabella placed second in the girls 7-9 age division and will be an alternate at Augusta.

Despite snow still being on the ground at many local golf courses, both Natalie and Isabella have been able to spend a lot of time training at home with their indoor golf simulator that has been up-and-running at the Martin’s household for about two years.

Both Natalie and Isabella have been playing golf since they were three years old and are highly competitive. However, throughout their young golfing careers, both have been equally supportive of one another and cheer each other on when out on the links, or at-home on the golf simulator.

By — Chaz Mootz

Related Posts

Golden Apple: High School Students Tour NTC Campus in Bemidji

Local Organizations Providing Info for Voters on District Changes

Trending Social Media Challenge Encourages Teenagers to Ingest Benadryl

BSU Professor Anton Treuer Presenting Popular Work at Bemidji Public Library

Recently Added

Lakeland Currents - National Arbor Day at Northland Arboretum

Posted on Mar. 25 2022

Minnesota Roadside Attractions Part 2

Posted on Mar. 13 2022

Lakeland Currents - All Things Electric Vehicles

Posted on Mar. 4 2022

Lakeland Currents - The Future of Nuclear Energy in Minnesota

Posted on Feb. 25 2022

Backroads: The Christopher David Hanson Band

Posted on Feb. 24 2022

Get the free PBS Video App

roku
Apple TV
FireTV
AndroidTV
Google Play Store
Apple Store

Contact Us

Directions
Submit an Event
Submit a Video or Photo
Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.

About Us

Lakeland PBS understands the media that people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our online presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Lakeland PBS is where you want to be!

108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2022 Lakeland PBS. All Right Reserved.