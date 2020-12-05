Lakeland PBS

Mark Fodness: A Great Coach, Teacher, and Friend to All

Chaz MootzDec. 4 2020

On November 25th, Mark Fodness died unexpectedly from a sudden heart attack. The long-time Bemidji tennis head coach left behind a lasting legacy as a coach, teacher, and friend to all in the Bemidji community.

An additional link is provided below including former players, students, and friends of Mark Fodness sharing some of their favorite memories of Mark.

