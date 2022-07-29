Man Sustains Injuries in Two-Vehicle Collision South of Little Falls

Click to print (Opens in new window)

A two-vehicle crash about 30 minutes south of Little Falls sent one to the hospital with injuries today.

According to the Stearns County Sheriff’s Office, at approximately 6:18 A.M. on July 29th, emergency services learned of a crash in the Holding Township. Upon arriving on the scene, deputies found a 2017 Jeep Grand Cherokee and a 2008 Saturn Aura with damage.

Before the accident, Scott DeZurik drove the 2017 Jeep and was heading eastbound on 395th street in Holding. Paige Klaphake, driving the 2008 Aura, was pulling out of a driveway onto 395th street. Klaphake failed to yield, causing both vehicle to collide. Both vehicle sustained major front-end damage in the collision.

Ambulance services transported DeZurik to the St. Cloud Hospital with injuries. Authorities issued Klaphake a citation for failure to yield when entering a roadway.

Mayo Ambulance Services and the Holding Fire Department assisted the Stearns County Sheriff’s Office on the scene.

