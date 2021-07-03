Man Pulled From Burning Vehicle in Hubbard County

Click to print (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

A man was pulled from a burning vehicle seconds before it was engulfed in flames Thursday south of Becida on County Road 3. Responders at the scene say the woman who pulled him from the wreck likely saved his life.

Yesterday, just before 6 PM, two employees of Precision Pipeline witnessed a vehicle lose control at a fast speed and then veer off of the road and become airborne after it hit a driveway, eventually smashing the front of the vehicle and starting a fire. The workers quickly jumped in and dragged the man away from the vehicle, which then burst into higher flames.

After the car had been extinguished, firefighters told the employees that their quick thinking had saved the man’s life. The man was responsive following the accident and was given first aid at the scene.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today. Donate Today