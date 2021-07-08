Man Injured in Boat Accident on Maple Lake in Mentor
A man sustained minor injuries after a watercraft injury in the early hours of July 3. According to the Polk County Sheriff’s Office, officers responded to a watercraft accident on Maple Lake in rural Mentor.
The driver was identified as Jeremy Deitz. Deitz was the only occupant in the boat.
According to the release, alcohol is believed to be a contributing factor.
The investigation is ongoing.
Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today.