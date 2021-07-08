Lakeland PBS

Man Injured in Boat Accident on Maple Lake in Mentor

Nick UrsiniJul. 8 2021

A man sustained minor injuries after a watercraft injury in the early hours of July 3. According to the Polk County Sheriff’s Office, officers responded to a watercraft accident on Maple Lake in rural Mentor.

The driver was identified as Jeremy Deitz. Deitz was the only occupant in the boat.

According to the release, alcohol is believed to be a contributing factor.

The investigation is ongoing.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today.

By — Nick Ursini

Related Posts

Familiar Face at CLC is New Liberal Arts & Sciences Dean

Brainerd Public Transit Bid Goes to Minneapolis Company Over Baxter-Based Group

Mechanical Issue in Car Leads to Fire in Erskine

Crow Wing County Asking for Input on Tree Impacts on County Road 115

Get the free PBS Video App

roku
Apple TV
FireTV
AndroidTV
Google Play Store
Apple Store

Connect with Us

Watch Live News Casts

Contact Us

Directions
Submit an Event
Submit a Video or Photo
Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.

About Us

Lakeland PBS understands the media that people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our online presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Lakeland PBS is where you want to be!

108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2021 Lakeland PBS. All Right Reserved.