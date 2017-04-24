Man Injured In Aitkin County Motorcycle Crash
A man was transported to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries on Saturday afternoon after his motorcycle broadsided another vehicle.
James Nistler, 57, of McGregor, MN, was traveling southbound on his 2005 Roadster Motorycle on Highway 65 on Saturday around 4:00 P.M. when the motorcycle hit a 2005 Pontiac Grand Am.
Nistler was transported to Riverwood Hospital with non-life threatening injuries. He was not wearing a helmet at the time of the crash and was not under the influence of alcohol.
The driver of the 2005 Pontiac Grand Am, Sandra Henry, 61, of McGregor, MN, was not injured in the crash and was wearing a seat belt.
