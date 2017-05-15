Man Injured After Two Motorcycles Collide In Otter Tail County
A man was injured after his motorcycle rear-ended another motorcycle Saturday afternoon near Detroit Lakes in Otter Tail County.
Thomas Miranowski, 66, of Breckenridge, was traveling northbound on County Road 35 when he slowed down after noticing a mechanical issue on his 2007 Yamaha Motorcycle.
The Yamaha then collided with a 2005 Harley Davidson Sportster from behind, injuring Donald Cariveau, 72, of Elizabeth, MN.
Cariveau was transported to Lake Region Hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
Alcohol is not believed to be a factor in the crash.
Recent Comments on Lakeland Public Television (LPTV)
Billie got a news flash for you. That bus had kids of SEVERAL races and colors!... Read More
Billie, that is a racist statement! Get your mind off yourself and onto what's m... Read More
Your leading sentence does not say who the interveners are filing with.... Read More
Slap on the wrist. Would have been a different story if it would have been a Na... Read More