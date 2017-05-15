Man Injured After Two Motorcycles Collide In Otter Tail County

A man was injured after his motorcycle rear-ended another motorcycle Saturday afternoon near Detroit Lakes in Otter Tail County.

Thomas Miranowski, 66, of Breckenridge, was traveling northbound on County Road 35 when he slowed down after noticing a mechanical issue on his 2007 Yamaha Motorcycle.

The Yamaha then collided with a 2005 Harley Davidson Sportster from behind, injuring Donald Cariveau, 72, of Elizabeth, MN.

Cariveau was transported to Lake Region Hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Alcohol is not believed to be a factor in the crash.