Man from Michigan Dies in 1-Vehicle Rollover Crash Near Northome
A 37-year-old man from Lake Orion, Michigan has died in a one-vehicle rollover crash near Northome.
The Minnesota State Patrol says Bryan Cicinelli was a passenger in an SUV that was northbound on Highway 46 near Gradel Road in Ardenhurst Township. The SUV left the roadway to the right, struck a driveway approach, became airborne, and hit several trees.
The State Patrol says Cicinelli was not wearing a seat belt and that he died following the crash. The driver, Bobbie Desmarais, also from Lake Orion, Michigan, suffered life-threatening injuries. She was wearing a seat belt.
The crash was reported around 5:30 Saturday morning.
