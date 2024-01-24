Man from Michigan Dies in 1-Vehicle Rollover Crash Near Northome

Click to print (Opens in new window)

A 37-year-old man from Lake Orion, Michigan has died in a one-vehicle rollover crash near Northome.

The Minnesota State Patrol says Bryan Cicinelli was a passenger in an SUV that was northbound on Highway 46 near Gradel Road in Ardenhurst Township. The SUV left the roadway to the right, struck a driveway approach, became airborne, and hit several trees.

The State Patrol says Cicinelli was not wearing a seat belt and that he died following the crash. The driver, Bobbie Desmarais, also from Lake Orion, Michigan, suffered life-threatening injuries. She was wearing a seat belt.

The crash was reported around 5:30 Saturday morning.

