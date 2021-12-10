Man Found Dead in Trommald in Crow Wing County

Click to print (Opens in new window)

A 37-year-old man was found dead Thursday night in the city of Trommald, located in Crow Wing County.

According to the Crow Wing County Sheriff’s Office, they responded to a call of an unresponsive man in Trommald on Thursday night. Upon arrival, deputies found a 37-year old male deceased. The press release did not specify where they found the the 37-year-old’s body.

The name of the man is being withheld pending the notification of family. The body was transferred to the Ramsey County Medical Examiner’s Office for an autopsy.

The death remains under investigation. Foul play is not suspected, according to the sheriff’s office.

