Man Dies In Single Car Crash Near Little Falls

Haydee Clotter
Aug. 23 2017
One man is dead after the vehicle he was driving in landed into a ditch on the east side of the road.

According to the Morrison County Sheriff’s Office, 21-year-old Cody Babineau of Bowlus, Minnesota, was traveling on 55th Avenue, north of 50th Street and northeast of Upsala, in Elmdale Township.

Babineau’s truck rolled, he was ejected and was pronounced dead at the scene.

The crash is still under investigation by the Morrison County Sheriff’s Office and the Minnesota State Patrol.

The Morrison County Sheriff’s Office was assisted at the scene by the Minnesota State Patrol, Upsala First Response Team and Gold Cross Ambulance.

Elmdale Township is about 20 miles south of Little Falls, Minnesota.

Haydee Clotter
Contact the Author
hclotter@lptv.org

