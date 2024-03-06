Lakeland PBS

Man Charged in Crow Wing Co. for Allegedly Leading Chase in Stolen Van

Lakeland News — Mar. 6 2024

Joshua Zebroski (Credit: Crow Wing County Sheriff’s Office)

A 42-year-old Pine River man is charged with two felonies after allegedly leading law enforcement on a pursuit in a stolen vehicle.

Joshua Zebroski is charged with one count of theft-take/drive motor vehicle without owner consent and one count of fleeing a police officer in a motor vehicle.

On Sunday, a Crosslake police officer attempted to stop Zebroski near Crosslake. According to court documents, Zebroski was driving a white van that had been stolen from Ski Gull, but after initially stopping, Zebroski refused to exit the vehicle and took off again in the van.

The pursuit continued at speeds under 70 mph into the city of Emily. The van went over stop sticks in two different locations and lost all tires, but continued on slowly on the metal wheels.

An officer was able to use a precision immobilization technique (PIT) maneuver that forced the vehicle to spin around and come to stop. Zebroski was then taken into custody without further incident.

Zebroski made his first appearance in Crow Wing County Court on Tuesday morning.

By — Lakeland News

