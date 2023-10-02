Mahnomen Co. Sheriff’s Office Investigating ATV Crash Report After No Evidence is Found

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

The Mahnomen County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a report of a serious ATV crash that may have happened near Roy Lake, which is about 20 miles southwest of Bagley.

A Caller reported a crash at the dead end of the Roy Lake landing around 5:30 yesterday morning. The caller said the victim was bleeding from the head and did not have a pulse.

The reporting party told dispatch that they had a warrant out of their arrest and did not want to identify themselves. The caller then hung up and would not return the dispatcher’s calls.

Emergency responders from numerous agencies arrived on the scene and searched a five-mile radius around Roy Lake. According to the Mahnomen County Sheriff’s Office, there was no evidence of an ATV crash near the reported crash site such as skid marks, gouges in the sand and dirt, or blood. Law enforcement also spoke with several residents in the area and no one noticed any ATV traffic during the time of the reported incident.

Law enforcement and emergency management determined that the report may have been flawed or not credible; however, the report is being taken seriously.

The public is encouraged to check on their family, friends, and acquaintances that may have been riding an ATV in the Strawberry Mountain/Height of Land area this past weekend. If anyone is missing or if anyone has information related to this incident, please contact the Mahnomen County Sheriff’s Office at 218-935-2255.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today. Donate Today