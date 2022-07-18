Lueken’s Village Foods & Sanford Health to Host Annual ‘Taco Fest’ on August 3rd

Click to print (Opens in new window)

Lueken’s Village Foods and Sanford Health Bemidji will host their annual ‘Taco fest’ on August 3rd from 11 am to 7 pm.

Tacos will be served on fry bread with all fixings, as well as dessert and beverages for $10 a person. Musician Brock Beaulieu will be playing live music from 11 am to 1 pm with Rhonda and Orlando from 4 pm to 7 pm.

Proceeds from this event will go towards supporting United Way of Bemidji. Last years event, raised around $30,000 for United Way of Bemidji, and served around 2,800 people.

Lueken’s Village Foods in a prime sponsor of this event with donations also coming from Nei Bottling and Culligan Water.

All members of the community are welcome at this event. The event will take place at the Dragon Boat Festival tent at the Lake Bemidji Waterfront at 300 Bemidji Ave. N, Bemidji, MN 56601.

