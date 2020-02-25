Lakeland PBS

LP-GE/Browerville Wrestling Looks To Go Back-To-Back At State

Brad Hamilton — Feb. 25 2020

The reigning state champion Long Prairie-Grey Eagle/Browerville Wolves wrestling team will head to the Twin Cities this week and are considered the consensus favorite to repeat as champions in Class 1A. But the Wolves aren’t resting on any laurels from last year, and they’re hungrier than ever.

The Wolves bring with them eight experienced seniors, looking to end their careers on a legendary note. The state tournament kicks off on Thursday with team competition starting at 9 AM.

Brad Hamilton

By — Brad Hamilton

