Louise Lake Drowning Victim Identified

May. 23 2019

The Cass County Sheriff’s Office has identified the victim in a drowning that happened Tuesday on Louise Lake in Wabedo Township in rural Longville. The victim has been identified as Robert Mindock, 78, of Illinois City, IL.

The sheriff’s office received a call about the drowning at 3:25 p.m. When deputies and responders arrived on scene, they located a deceased adult male in the water near a fishing boat. The male was pronounced dead on the scene.

The Department of Natural Resource Conservation Officer and the Ramsay County Medical Examiner’s Office assisted in the investigation.

