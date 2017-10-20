Lost Hunter Located In Woods

The Beltrami County Sheriff’s office received a call Thursday of a hunter that was lost in the woods near Debs.

According to a release from the Beltrami County Sheriff’s Office, Greg Eckman used his cell phone to contact the authorities and told them he was in need of assistance and was unsure of where he was located.

Eckman told Beltrami County dispatch he was hypothermic and could not walk.

Beltrami County Sheriff, Phil Hodapp says deputies responded to the area on foot and by four wheeler.

Eckman was eventually located by Deputies and appeared to be having some medical issues and was treated by the Bemidji ambulance.

He was transported to the Sanford emergency room to be evaluated.