Lakeland PBS

Longville Woman Dies in Head-on Crash Near Walker

Lakeland News — Feb. 2 2021

A 53-year old Longville woman has died following a head-on crash southeast of Walker.

The State Patrol says Virginia Stewart was westbound on Highway 200 when a pickup traveling at a high rate of speed headed the opposite direction attempted to pass another vehicle and struck Stewart’s vehicle head-on.

Stewart was wearing a seatbelt but died in the crash. Alcohol was not involved for her.

The patrol says the pickup was driven by 39-year old Corey Wuori of walker and alcohol was involved for him. Wuori suffered non-life threatening injuries. A passenger in the pickup, 39-year-old Lavae Oothoudt of Sauk Rapids was ejected from the vehicle and suffered life-threatening injuries.

Neither Wuori or Oothoudt were wearing seatbelts at the time of the crash.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today.

Lakeland News

By — Lakeland News

Related Posts

One Dead After a Single-Vehicle Crash in Crow Wing County

Minnesota Mom Reflects on Letters Written to Son in COVID-19 Ward

Bemidji Woman Arrested in Connection to Drug Overdoses and Deaths

62 Overdoses, 10 Deaths from Opioid Use Reported Since Dec. 1 in Northwestern MN

Get the free PBS Video App

roku
Apple TV
FireTV
AndroidTV
Google Play Store
Apple Store

Connect with Us

Watch Live News Casts

Contact Us

Directions
Submit an Event
Submit a Video or Photo
Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.

About Us

Lakeland PBS understands that the media people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our online presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Lakeland PBS is where you want to be!

108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2021 Lakeland PBS. All Right Reserved.