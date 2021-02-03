Longville Woman Dies in Head-on Crash Near Walker

Click to print (Opens in new window)

A 53-year old Longville woman has died following a head-on crash southeast of Walker.

The State Patrol says Virginia Stewart was westbound on Highway 200 when a pickup traveling at a high rate of speed headed the opposite direction attempted to pass another vehicle and struck Stewart’s vehicle head-on.

Stewart was wearing a seatbelt but died in the crash. Alcohol was not involved for her.

The patrol says the pickup was driven by 39-year old Corey Wuori of walker and alcohol was involved for him. Wuori suffered non-life threatening injuries. A passenger in the pickup, 39-year-old Lavae Oothoudt of Sauk Rapids was ejected from the vehicle and suffered life-threatening injuries.

Neither Wuori or Oothoudt were wearing seatbelts at the time of the crash.

