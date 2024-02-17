Lakeland PBS

Longtime Beltrami Co. Judge Schluchter Announces Her Retirement

Lakeland News — Feb. 17 2024

Judge Shari Schluchter

A longtime Beltrami County judge has announced her retirement.

Shari Schluchter tells Lakeland News her last day on the job will be March 15. She has served as a judge in the Ninth Judicial District since 2005.

Schluchter was originally appointed to the position by then-Gov. Tim Pawlenty in May 2005 and was elected in 2006, 2012, and 2018. Her current term was set to expire in January 2025.

Prior to serving on the court, Schluchter spent 20 years in the Beltrami County Attorney’s Office and was the Chief Assistant Beltrami County Attorney from 1990 until 2005.

Schluchter gave her retirement notice to Gov. Walz on January 1, and they are currently seeking applications for her replacement. She also tells Lakeland News that she is ready to step back and spend more time with her family, travel more, and finally read the stack of books she has beside her bed.

By — Lakeland News

