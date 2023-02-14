Lakeland PBS

Long-Time BHS Assistant Football Coach Jim McKeon Dies Unexpectedly

Chaz MootzFeb. 14 2023

Jim McKeon, an assistant coach for the Bemidji High School football program for over two decades, died unexpectedly over the weekend.

McKeon coached the Lumberjacks’ defensive line since 2002 and won the Butch Nash Award in April of 2022, which is given to a select number of assistant coaches across the state who play a prominent role in their football programs.

The McKeon family lost their daughter Gianna In January 2022 from a rare from of bone cancer.

Former Bemidji High School football head coach Troy Hendricks said McKeon was instrumental in the tight bond that the BHS football coaching staff had.

“We truly were brothers, that staff cared about each other, we loved each other, and we said we loved each other and Jim would be the first one to say, ‘Hey, I love you,'” said Hendricks.

Steve Thompson was a former assistant coach with McKeon and said his ability to connect with coaches and student-athletes is what made McKeon who he was.

“Jim had a very special way of connecting with kids and supporting kids and always making them feel comfortable in any situation,” said Thompson.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today.

By — Chaz Mootz

Related Posts

Man Found Dead in Fish House on Lake Bemidji

Bemidji Jaycees Take to the Lake in 19th Brrrmidji Plunge

Brainerd Girls Basketball Takes Win Over Bemidji in OT

MN Attorney General to Review 2018 Death of Beltrami Co. Jail Inmate

Get the free PBS Video App

roku
Apple TV
FireTV
AndroidTV
Google Play Store
Apple Store

Contact Us

Directions
Submit an Event
Submit a Video or Photo
Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.

About Us

Lakeland PBS understands the media that people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our online presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Lakeland PBS is where you want to be!

108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2023 Lakeland PBS. All Right Reserved.