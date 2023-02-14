Long-Time BHS Assistant Football Coach Jim McKeon Dies Unexpectedly
Jim McKeon, an assistant coach for the Bemidji High School football program for over two decades, died unexpectedly over the weekend.
McKeon coached the Lumberjacks’ defensive line since 2002 and won the Butch Nash Award in April of 2022, which is given to a select number of assistant coaches across the state who play a prominent role in their football programs.
The McKeon family lost their daughter Gianna In January 2022 from a rare from of bone cancer.
Former Bemidji High School football head coach Troy Hendricks said McKeon was instrumental in the tight bond that the BHS football coaching staff had.
“We truly were brothers, that staff cared about each other, we loved each other, and we said we loved each other and Jim would be the first one to say, ‘Hey, I love you,'” said Hendricks.
Steve Thompson was a former assistant coach with McKeon and said his ability to connect with coaches and student-athletes is what made McKeon who he was.
“Jim had a very special way of connecting with kids and supporting kids and always making them feel comfortable in any situation,” said Thompson.
